Joan Elizabeth Strauss, 91, of Maurertown and Edinburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Raleigh, N.C. surrounded by her family.
Joan was born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late George Wiener and Elizabeth Herberholtz Wiener.
She was a teacher, farmer, homemaker and the co-owner along with her husband, Mark A. Strauss, of the Strauss Gallery in Edinburg. Joan and her husband were residents of the Shenandoah Valley for over 40 years. Joan spent many years tending her small farm in the Valley raising organic Angus beef cattle and gardening. Joan was always active in her community whether it was participating in the PTA, League of Women Voters and serving as Voter Precinct Chair in Alexandria, or belonging to the local Homemakers Club, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River (a cause near and dear to her heart) or the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce in the Valley.
She made many dear friends in the communities in which she lived. Later in life, one of her greatest pleasures was giving a little extra help to first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg in the classroom of her dear friend, Rita. Above all, Joan was a devoted and loving mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She was a great listener, cheerleader and supported her children in all of their various endeavors. Joan had a deep interest and curiosity in people and places near and far. She was adventurous and fun loving in spite of the physical disabilities that she struggled with for most of her life.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Strauss; her son, David Peter Strauss and daughter-in-law, Jacqui and son, Jonathan Sidney Strauss and daughter-in-law, Tanya. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held in Harrisonburg, Va. on Feb. 2, 2023. For details, please see Lindsey Funeral Homes | Funeral & Cremation| Dignity Memorial.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River Friends of the North Fork | Support the North Fork of the Shenandoah River (fnfsr.org) or Transitions LifeCare Hospice Transitions LifeCare - Care For Your Entire Journey.
