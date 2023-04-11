Joan Faith Puffenbarger Shifflett
Joan Faith Puffenbarger Shifflett, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Resurrection Day, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Charles Buster and Ivy Lewis Puffenbarger.
She loved the Lord, worked as a homemaker, and loved gardening, flowers, cats, playing piano and singing for her church. She was a member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church.
On Sept. 5, 1976, she married her beloved Harvey Elwood Shifflett, who passed away on June 23, 2022.
Surviving are her children, Linda Chenoweth and husband, Darl, Pamela Sonner, Devon Phillips and wife, Cathy, all of Harrisonburg, Debbie Shifflett of Rockingham; grandchildren, Eleanor Stobbs, C.J. Chenoweth and wife, Nikki, Lindsay Phillips, Kyle Phillips and wife, Brandy, Ryan Phillips; three great-grandchildren and a number of stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shifflett was preceded in death by a son, Dale Phillips; granddaughter, Virginia Motsinger; siblings, Buster Puffenbarger, Helen Stewart, and Bonnie Clatterbuck.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Pastor Charlene Landes Mears officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
