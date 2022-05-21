Joan Frederick, Emerita Professor of English at James Madison University and a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, passed away on Thursday 12 May at Rockingham Memorial Hospital at the age of 74. Joan, the daughter of Dorothy Hanlon Frederick and Albert Frederick, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, came to Virginia to enroll in Mary Washington College, received her PhD in American Literature from the University of Tennessee, joined the English Department at then Madison College in 1973, and retired in 2009.
By themselves those facts, including thirty-six years as a revered English professor, would be sufficient as the narrative of a successful life but fail to tell the story of a lion-hearted woman who, faced with a rare physical ailment, hardly acknowledged it and refused to let it dint her spirit, lessen her inherent kindness and generosity to others, or in any way deter her from her accomplishments.
Joan’s doctoral dissertation on “The Use of Physical Disability in Melville’s Fiction” was decades ahead of its time and helped lay the groundwork for Disability Studies in literature. Her courses in 19th-Century American Literature were so popular and her teaching of composition so thorough and helpful that she earned the University’s Distinguished Teaching Award. Joan’s rigor about her students’ writing won their gratitude, her clarity in her lectures won their admiration, and her skill in leading discussions won their affection. Her teaching took her beyond the classroom. She led a two-week literary trip to New England and served as the Faculty Member in Residence for JMU’s Semester in London program. Passionate about her vocation and her students, she was for them a model of intellectual inquiry and the joys of the mind.
Always available for department and university committees and, as a committee member, frequently delegated the hard work, she made life easier for her faculty colleagues and was a fierce advocate for them as a leader in the Faculty Senate. Invariably kind to staff and appreciative of their work, she left behind a thirty-six-year legacy of caring service at JMU and beyond – for example, as treasurer of the national College English Association.
Her teaching was not bounded by her time at JMU or by the level of education or the age of her students. After retiring, she volunteered to teach Gen Z students in AP English courses at schools in Goochland and Clark Counties as well as Boomers in Staunton, VA, for University of Virginia’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Joan’s passion for teaching reached even beyond species. In 1996 she took her Irish Terrier, Redburn, for obedience training with Sheli Rhodes and found so much joy in that process that she started assisting pet obedience the next year. She herself competed in AKC Obedience and Rally with her beloved dogs Teller and Scout, two beautiful Belgian Tervurens.
Joan’s other passion was golf. She attended college on a golf scholarship and was one of the team’s most promising golfers before the onset of a rare form of osteoporosis. Her JMU officemate and dear friend Ralph Cohen recounts that Joan was a particularly avid fan of Jack Nicklaus not only because of his greatness at his profession but also because of his reticence about being in the limelight. To any of Joan’s admirers those qualities sound familiar.
In her last few years, Joan was deeply grateful to “Team Joan” – her friends Sheli Rhodes, Judy Cohen, Betty Link, and Jill Zirkle, who adopted Joan’s last lucky dog, Talley. She was also thankful for the support of her niece, Dawn Butler, and delighted in Dawn’s visits from Arizona.
Joan is survived by her nieces Dawn Butler and Cary Smith, her grandnieces MacKenzie Butler and Cassidy Borquez-Smith, her grand nephews Dylan Butler and Charley Jumonville, and by Gary Smith, whom Joan considered a brother. She is predeceased by her sisters Gail Frederick and Lynn Smith, and her grandnephew Dallas.
Friends may gather at 1 p.m. on Thursday 26 May at Johnson Funeral Service, 208 South Main Street, Bridgewater VA 22812 for conversation before the 2 p.m. memorial service.
Joan requested that in lieu of flowers, friends who wish to make a donation in her memory consider a gift to the Rockingham/Harrrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg VA 22802 (rhspca.org) or to Belgian Tervuren Rescue, Inc. Susan Harris, Treasurer. 319 Harris Drive, McDonough, GA. 30252.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.