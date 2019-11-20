Joan Gray Aleshire
Joan Gray Aleshire, 69, of New Market, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Ms. Aleshire was born June 28, 1950, in Luray, Va., and was the daughter of the late Aldine and Mary Lee Gray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles.
Joan graduated from Page County High School and was a member of Mount Lebanon Church in Shenandoah. She worked at Wrangler in Shenandoah as a seamstress for many years. When she was well and an active member, she enjoyed going to church, Bible study and singing in the choir. She had resided at Life Care before her passing. While there, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends, group activities and socializing.
She is survived by her daughters, Bridget Walters and husband, Darrell, and Dana McPherson and husband, Donald; brother, Greg Gray and wife, Penny; grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, Hunter and Lane; niece, Calla and husband, L.G.; nephew, Tyler; and great-niece, Emily.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mount Lebanon Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jim Martin officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Mount Lebanon Church, 1030 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
