Joan Hopkins Leffel, 81, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Unionville, Va., and was the daughter of the late John and Ruby Lee Hopkins.
She attended Madison College (now JMU), where she met her husband. Joan worked as a realtor for 15 years and was active in various women’s clubs; she was Past Matron of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter No. 76 Order of Eastern Star in 1976. Joan was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed quilting, knitting and reading on her Kindle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bruce Allen Leffel, on Sept. 7, 2014; and her son, Todd Allen Leffel, on May 12, 2022.
Her daughter, Tammy L. Leffel of Harrisonburg; her dog, Mazy; and her cat, Silver Bell, survive her.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private.
Joan will be sadly missed by her family, friends and especially her daughter, Tammy.
