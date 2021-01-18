Joan Keplinger Fawley, 65, of Broadway, died Jan. 17, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter to the late Garland Jake and Evelyn June Roadcap Keplinger Sr.
Joan was a housewife and a member of The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run.
On Feb. 15, 1975, she married Randall Fawley, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Darren Fawley of Broadway and Jason Fawley and wife, Sarah, of Mount Crawford; a brother, Garland Keplinger Jr. of Timberville; a sister, Lisa Emswiler of Timberville; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Allen Keplinger.
Jerry Shiflet and Ronnie Fulk will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 2 p.m. at The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The family will be present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and church service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. : Broadway, Virginia (VA)
Grandle Funeral Home . As of August 21, 2020 and until further notice. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made an announcement that the Commonwealth of Virginia will be following Phase 3 guidelines.
