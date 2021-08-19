Joan Koontz Shifflett, 85, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Born in Rockingham on July 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Noah Kierle and Elsie Koontz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd “Ray” Shifflett.
Mrs. Shifflett loved baking, working in her gardens and her cats.
She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa “Terry” Shifflett of Timberville and Joni J. Matte and her husband, Gary, of Kernersville, N.C.; her two sons, David H. Jones Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Elkton and Dale E. Jones and his wife, Tammy, of Elkton; one brother, David Koontz and his wife, Flo, of Elkton; 10 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Joel Robinette officiating. Interment will follow in Koontz Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
