Joan Lee Payne McKenzie, 81, of Timberville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in peace at her residence.
Mrs. McKenzie was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Falls Church, Va., and was the daughter of the late Joseph Minor Payne and Nannie Mae Hindman Payne. She was predeceased by sister, Barbara Ann Payne, and brother, Joseph Payne Jr.
She graduated from McLean High School in 1959. On April 4, 1959, she married Allen “Buddy” McKenzie Jr. and together they enjoyed 63 years of unconditional love. Surviving are three sons, Joseph McKenzie, Kenny McKenzie and Richard McKenzie (Kathy); and two daughters, Brenda McGloon (Tom) and Carol McKenzie. She is also survived by her grandchildren that she loved so dearly, Weston McKenzie (Sarah), Bradley McKenzie (Brooke), Hunter McKenzie, Cody McKenzie, Brooke McGloon and Blair McGloon. She was blessed with two great-granddaughters, Allie and Madelyn McKenzie. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan spent her life with her primary focus being a devoted wife and a loving mother. As her children got older, she worked as a sales clerk in both Harrisonburg and Timberville for Sears Roebuck. She took time off to babysit her oldest grandson, Weston, until he entered school. She then returned to work at Jamesway and then the Salvation Army as a sales clerk for 15 years until retirement. She took her savvy sales experience with her as she became a passionate yard saler in her later years. She was also an avid puzzle doer, and she and Buddy would spend hours over the years partaking in this hobby together.
In addition to all the family gatherings, she enjoyed decorating with her favorite holidays being Halloween and Christmas. She loved traveling anywhere with family but destinations often included the beach, camping, and Charles Town. She never missed remembering the important days. She still sent greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and major holidays, and would even call to sing happy birthday to her loved ones every year on their special day.
Joan was the happiest person in the room and her joyful energy was always felt. She was the glue who held her large family together and she never fell short in loving unconditionally.
The Rev. Victor Norris will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren in Timberville. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren, 17988 N. Mountain Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
