Joan Marie Thompson, age 60, of Waynesboro, passed away on June 4, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1961, in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late James Linwood and Pauline Elizabeth McDonaldson Shifflett.
Joan was a longtime resident of Elkton until moving to the Hermitage area of Augusta County. She had a career with Wrangler in both Shenandoah and Luray. Joan had a passion for photography of all types. She genuinely loved the great outdoors.
Surviving are her husband, Richard R. Thompson; a sister, Nancy Helmick and husband, Gary, of Elkton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gale and Kay Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Hensley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor David Tyree officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
