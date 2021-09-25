Joan Ruth Schaedlich Wenger, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died peacefully at the age of 88 on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving daughters. Joan was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dr. Oliver W. Schaedlich and Ruth Whitlock Schaedlich.
Joan attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Normandy Junior and Senior High schools in St. Louis. She assisted her father in his dental practice while attending high school. She then attended Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, graduating in 1953 as a Registered Nurse. On June 30, 1954, she married Robert Dale Wenger of Edom, Virginia.
Over the next 10 years, Joan and Bob had 5 daughters. With their children, they enjoyed many adventures, developing a life-long love of travel due to Bob’s military career and his numerous assignments both in the U.S. and overseas. Over the years, Joan realized her passion for caring for children and, while living in Columbus, Ohio, she worked at Columbus Children’s Hospital. This is when she knew Pediatric Nursing would be her path. In 1971, after settling in Virginia, she began working at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Here she formed life-long friendships with her co-workers, many of whom she thought of as family. In 1995, she retired from RMH as Nurse Manager of Pediatrics.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years; her father and mother, Dr. Oliver and Ruth Schaedlich; sister, Suzanne Schaedlich Alvarez, and son-in-law, Larry Kaylor. She is survived by her daughters, Renee Wenger and Valerie Wenger Kaylor of Harrisonburg, Wendy Wenger McPherson of Austin, Texas, Dawn Wenger Ritchie (Richard) of Hinton, and Tammy Wenger-Lueth, also of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by her much loved grandchildren, Aaron McPherson (Megan), Alicia McPherson Musgrove (Marcus), Sarah Kaylor, Kahler Lueth and Kendra Lueth Grimaldo (Paul); great-grandson, Jaxon Vance McPherson; brothers-in-law, Luis Alvarez and Winston Wenger (JoAnn); nieces, Susan Alvarez Heuser and Carmen Alvarez Micheletti; nephews, Joseph Alvarez, David Wenger and Brian Wenger; great-niece, Amy Purvis; great-nephews, Blake Wenger, Colton Wenger and Seth Wenger, and four great-great nieces and nephews.
Joan will be remembered as a selfless, hard-working, fun-loving wife, mother, daughter, nurse, manager and friend. From an early age, Joan demonstrated her love of children. She was a leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout Troops, taught Vacation Bible School, volunteered in the school booster programs as well as being active in the community as a lifetime member of the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club.
Funeral arrangements will be by Grandle Funeral Home. The viewing will be at Grandle Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. and burial will be at Lindale Mennonite Church following the service. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home and the church for services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, 127 South Sunset Drive, Broadway, VA 22815; VMRC Foundation — Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or to Sentara RMH Foundation — Pediatrics, 2010 Healthcare Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
