Joan Elaine Sandy Byrd, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home in Harrisonburg.
She was born March 9, 1935, in Hershey, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Matthew Arnold Sandy and Alma Elizabeth Gaines Sandy Ellis.
Joan graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1954 and attended Madison College.
Her work life included time as hostess on a local TV quiz show, operating a small daycare known as the ‘Byrd’s Nest’, teaching week-day religious education, and 20 years as a Teaching Assistant with the Harrisonburg City School system at Waterman and Spotswood Elementary Schools. In her retirement, she remained active with volunteer work and being “Mom Mom” to her five grandchildren. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Harrisonburg and The Junior Woman’s Club.
Joan joined the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg in 1958 and was active throughout her membership with teaching Sunday school, attending several Bible study groups and serving as a Deacon and Elder. In recent years, she helped to facilitate a Grief Share group where she developed good friendships and helped others work through difficult times.
On June 2, 1956, she married John Hollingsworth Byrd Jr., who preceded her in death on May 12, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Hollingsworth “Holly” Albrite and husband, Steve, of Harrisonburg; and Rebecca “Becky” Jennings Byrd Neal and husband, Charles “Benny”, of Fishersville; five grandchildren, Jonathan “John” Hayes Albrite, Jordan Elaine Byrd Albrite, Brooklynn Marie Neal, Bridgett O’Dell Neal and Bristol Byrd Neal; two great-granddaughters, Lola Gragg and Braelyn Simmons; two sisters, Sandra Lee Sandy Shomo and Diane Lynn Ellis Ritchie and husband, Carter, all of Bridgewater. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, T. Harris Shomo Jr.
Joan is survived by a group of wonderful friends who have been there for her prior to and since John’s death in ways that meant so much to her and the family.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. Private burial will be held earlier at Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
