Joan Turner (Reveley) Gravatt, 76, of Mt. Crawford, passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Joan was born on October 30, 1946, in Manhattan, New York and was a daughter of the late Walter and Louise (Turner) Reveley.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles Albert “Chuck” Gravatt. She is survived by her daughter, Shami Gravatt Pizarro and son-in-law, Elpidio “Steve” Pizarro; sisters, Vi Reveley, Karin Reveley Cash, both of Florida; her grandsons, Charles Pizarro and Roman Pizarro; Aunt Brenda Conley and ten first cousins.
Joan was raised in New Jersey and Virginia with her sisters and cousins. She moved to the Shenandoah Valley in the late 1970’s which was her home the remainder of her life. Joan was a strong, caring and thoughtful woman. She was a dedicated administrator to the residents at Elkton Manor for more than 30 years prior to her retirement.
Joan was a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God. She loved talking about her love for the Lord and attended Asbury Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a past member of the Eastern Star.
Joan loved rocking in her rocking chair, offering her sweet tea while providing encouragement, support and advice to all. Her passion for photography was a lifetime enjoyment that will be forever cherished. Joan’s greatest love was her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her two grandsons, who loved Grandma Joan dearly.
A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held on Sunday April 16, 2023 at 3PM at the Harrisonburg Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Joan by planting a tree or flower in her memory. Alternatively, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society can be made, honoring Joan as a breast cancer survivor. Condolences may be expressed at www.kygers.com.
