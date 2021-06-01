JoAnn F. Martin, 84, a resident of Timberville, Va., passed away May 30, 2021, at her home after a short illness with cancer. Mrs. Martin was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Hagerstown, Md., and was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence Coffman. JoAnn and her husband, Jake, moved to New Market, Va. in 1977.
JoAnn approached life with a desire to help others. She volunteered at the Life Care Center in New Market, Va. as well as the Shenandoah Valley Adventist Elementary School, also in New Market, and kept up an active card ministry until just before her passing. She was an active member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
JoAnn and her husband, Jake, started three very successful businesses after they moved to the Shenandoah Valley. They started Valley Landscape Service in 1978, Superior Sealing & Maintenance in 1988, which is still in operation and run by her daughter, Jacquline, and son-in-law, Wade Seekford, and First Choice Transport Service in 2000, which is still in operation but under different ownership.
JoAnn loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Jacob Martin, whom she married Aug. 7, 1960, and was married to for 61 years.
She is also survived by her daughter, Jacquline Seekford; son-in-law, Wade Seekford of Timberville, Va.; grandson, Chad Seekford Bodewig and wife, Ashley, of Waynesboro, Va.; a son, Brad Martin and daughter-in-law, Regina Andrade of Germantown, Md.; grandson, Josh Seekford and his wife, Jessi, and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Gage and Jade of Timberville, Va.; grandson, Jacob Seekford, and great-granddaughter, Adalynn, of Timberville, Va.; and granddaughter, Courtney and her husband, Ryan Feltman; and soon-to-be-born, great-grandson, Cash, of Herndon, Va.; two brothers, Richard Coffman of Ashton, Md., and Earl Coffman of Jugtown, Md., and their families.
There will be a private family interment.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
