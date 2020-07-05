JoAnn Fitzsimmons Cupp, age 79 years old, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She passed at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va., from a stroke with her family by her side
JoAnn was born July 14, 1940, and was one of seven children born to the late Ora Fitzsimmons Ettle and Leonard James Fitzsimmons.
She graduated in 1958 from Harrisonburg High School. Immediately after graduation, JoAnn was employed at Madison College as a personal secretary to Mr. Gibbons. She worked for three years until she met and married Gayle Walter Stuart Cupp in 1961. She subsequently moved to Germany with their newborn son, G.W., to join her husband, where he was stationed in the Army. They remained there until Gayle’s tour of duty ended. After their return to the States, their second son, Chris, was born.
They stayed in this area, building their home and life in the East Harrisonburg area, owning several businesses and stores. JoAnn ran the financial side of the family business up until the time of her death.
JoAnn loved the Lord and had a beautiful singing voice. She was able to share that special gift, along with her sisters, singing at numerous churches. Always cooking in abundance for her family and friends, she continuously demonstrated the love she had for serving her family, and cherished the time they had together. She treasured spending time in her yard and always put out and enormous garden and enjoyed being able to can enough food to share with those she loved. She found great joy in planting flowers and was a voracious animal lover.
JoAnn was a loving, gentle spirit and had such a huge heart; always seeing the best in people. Whoever needed help, she was there to help in any way she could. Her heart had room for everything and everyone.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Gayle; two brothers, Bruce Windfield Fitzsimmons and Freddie Dalton Fitzsimmons, as well as her stepparents, Lorianne Fitzsimmons and Paul Ettle.
She is survived by her two sons, Gayle Walter Stuart Cupp Jr. and wife, Karen, and Christopher Maurice Cupp; two grandchildren, Melissa Jo Westfall and Beverly A. Westfall; three great-grandchildren, Lucas W. Spitler, Gracie A. Law and Britani P. Law; three sisters, Janet Daff, Bernice F. Ray and Donna E. Layman; one brother, Leonard J. Fitzsimmons; special loving nephew, Hobie Deeds, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind her beloved pets, Samson, Sheba, and Molly along with the many birds she loved to care for and feed daily. She loved all forms of nature, all of God’s creatures and had a deep love of her country.
She will be sincerely missed and life will not be the same without her and her boundless love of her family.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday with interment at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
