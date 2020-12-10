JoAnn Kay Jenkins, 65, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 5, 1955, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Eddie Foster and Elizabeth Cave Foster Feller.
On June 17, 1978, she married Glenn Jenkins, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Glenn Jenkins of Elkton and Christopher Jenkins of Luray; three brothers, Ricky and Norman Foster, both of Stanley, and Lonnie Foster of Luray; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell “Whitey” Foster; and a sister, Bonnie Fox.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Terry Cave, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Cave Family Cemetery in Luray.
