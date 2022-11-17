Joann Miller Rinaca, 86, passed peacefully at home in Chesterfield, Virginia, on November 12, 2022. She was born to Freda Catherine (Kiracofe) and James Ira "Bill" Miller, on May 26, 1936, in Mt. Solon, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Edward Hill "Ned" Rinaca, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Edward Hill Rinaca; daughters, Kati (Jack) Kain and Amy (Keith) Walker; grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Kain, Sarah (Matthew) Thiery, Adrian (David) Brown, and Garrett Walker; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Alonso, and Andres Kain; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Joann grew up in Mt. Solon, in the Shenandoah Valley, and was inspired by the beauty of that place to become a talented painter. She graduated from North River High School, in 1954, and went on to earn a degree in Fine Art from Mary Washington College, in 1958.
Early in her career, she taught art in public schools in Virginia and Western Maryland. In 1970, she began showing her artwork at art shows across Virginia, marking the beginning of a career that spanned 40 years. She painted prolifically, finding it therapeutic as well as fulfilling, and her work attracted many loyal customers. Joann's artwork inspired peace and serenity, focusing on the natural beauty in this world.
Joann was a faithful member of Chester Presbyterian Church, where she used her God-given talents in many ways, including serving as Deacon, teaching Sunday School, and serving on numerous committees.
Joann's two great passions in life were her family and her artwork. She had a great love for animals. Above all, she was a much-loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm, in the Chester Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, at 3424 W. Hundred Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education https://www.perkinsoncenter.org/support. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Per Joann's wishes, a private burial, of her ashes, will take place at a later date.
