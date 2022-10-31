JoAnn Rebecca Whitacre Rhodes, 88, of Bridgewater, died Oct. 25, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
JoAnn was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Harrisburg, Pa., the daughter of Joseph F. Whitacre and Bertha (Fike) Whitacre.
She attended elementary school in Indiana and Pennsylvania, graduating from high school in Petersburg, W.Va. She had a lifelong interest in nursing, serving as nurses' aide in many of the places she lived including Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital, hospitals in Chicago, Luray, Harrisonburg and the Bridgewater Retirement Community, where she was also a resident since July of 2018.
Her father was a Church of the Brethren minister and pastored churches in Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia. JoAnn enjoyed music and sang in the church choirs where she lived. She could play the organ and piano by ear and there was lots of family singing in her home.
JoAnn was good at remembering numbers such as telephone numbers, dates of purchase of appliances and the cost etc.
She was one of 10 children in a family that included nine girls and one boy. Her only living sibling is Joyce Bohn of Lititz, Pa. Deceased siblings are Lois Clark, Naomi Waggy, Olive Peters, Wilda Rohrer, Grace Davis, Ted Whitacre, Charity Alger and Eunice Baker.
In 1956, JoAnn was united in marriage to Leon W. Rhodes, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Janet Partlow of Bridgewater and Robert Rhodes (Lisa) of Salem; granddaughters, Maria Partlow and Krista Carter (Heath); four great-grandchildren, Ryan Mutherspaw Jr., Trey Mutherspaw, Alyvia Partlow and Jace Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating JoAnn's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. The family had a private burial.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses, aides and staff at Serenity House of the Bridgewater Retirement Community for their dedicated care of JoAnn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Friendship Circle of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at PO Box 224, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
