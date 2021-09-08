Joann Rone Lam
Joann Rone Lam, 77, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Elkton. Mrs. Lam was born Aug. 25, 1944, in Jonestown, Miss., and was the daughter of the late James Gilbert and Lucile Gwinn Rone. Mrs. Lam grew up in Mississippi and came to the Valley many years ago.
Joann was a member of the Bear Lithia Baptist Church in Elkton. She worked at Wrangler for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, and loved her dogs and cats, and going to yard sales and thrift stores.
On June 12, 1965, she married Verlin Brown “Zeke” Lam, who died Feb. 5, 2015. Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and Bill Rone; a sister, Patsy Rone, and a great-grandson, Edsel W. Dean.
Mrs. Lam is survived by a daughter, Jackie R. Dean and companion, Bryan Shifflett; grandchildren, Justin Dean and wife, Megan, Heather Arehart and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Hannah Dean, Dez Dean and Sydney Arehart. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
The family will receive friends at the home of Jackie Dean.
Pastors Donald Leatherman and Mark Leatherman will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Bear Lithia Baptist Church near Elkton. Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Homes Harrisonburg/Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
