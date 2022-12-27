JoAnn V. Atkins
JoAnn Virginia Atkins, 82, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Atkins was born March 29, 1940, in Durbin, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Andy and Emma Brewster. She had many friends and enjoyed her social activities.
Surviving are her husband, Sherman Atkins; children, Vicky Life, Cathy Fulk, Tonda Cassell, Ray Hamilton and Jim Cassell; three siblings; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Atkins was preceded in death by two sons, Rex and Gary Cassell.
At her request, her body was donated to medical research and there will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.