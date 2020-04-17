Joanndra C. Haliburton, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Surviving are her partner of love for 34 years, Johnny Charles Williams IV; son, Joshura Charles Williams; three sisters, Vickie M. Haliburton, Lucretia Copper and Denise Haliburton; two nieces, two nephews; two devoted cousins, Carl Lee Durrett and Kenneth Durrett, and her loving cat, Playa.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Online website site at scottsfuneralhome.com.
