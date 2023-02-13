Joanne Baldwin, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Miss Baldwin was born March 24, 1934, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lant Irvin and Mamie Neff Baldwin.
She worked for Shomo-Lineweaver Insurance for 37 years and owned her own cleaning business. She traveled all over the world, loved gardening and attended various churches.
Surviving are her siblings, Gerald Baldwin and Nancy Pippin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nina Renalds, Irvin Lant “Doc” Baldwin, Nelson “Tom” Baldwin, and Robert “Jake” Baldwin.
Pastor John Bradshaw will conduct a graveside service Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery.
At her request, the casket will be closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
