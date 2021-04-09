Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.