Joanne Esther Kratz Good, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Jan. 17, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation in Harrisonburg, where she had been a resident for 17 years.
Joanne was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the eldest daughter of Warren Alderfer Kratz and Mary Wenger Martin Kratz, whose home was in Whitmer, W.Va. at that time.
Joanne began her education at the Italy Elementary School in Whitmer, and after her family moved to Harrisonburg, she continued her elementary education at Pleasant Hill, Rushville, and the Mt. Carmel Parochial Schools. After graduating from Eastern Mennonite High School, she attended Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU), then for several years studied at Messiah Bible School in Ohio.
On July 8, 1967, she was married to Robert Lee Good of Ohio, who preceded her in death June 6, 2011.
She was a lifetime member of the Mennonite Church and was a long-time children’s Sunday school teacher in churches in Virginia and West Virginia. She was a member of the Pike Mennonite Church and also attended the Mabel Memorial Chapel because of its accessibility from HHRC.
For several years she worked as a nurse's aide at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, then at Davis Memorial Hospital and Golden Clinic in Elkins, W.Va. She also worked at Valley Books, Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation, and Continuing Care. For years Joanne sold McNess, Fuller Brush, and other products door-to-door in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and made many friends in doing so. Eventually she and Robert opened a store in the Dayton Market, known as “This ‘N That.”
In spite of numerous difficulties in life, Joanne maintained a strong faith in Christ, her Saviour, and a positive attitude regarding the circumstances she experienced in her sojourn on earth. As her transition time approached, she grew in her anticipation for the fulfillment of Jesus’ promise when He said, “I will…receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
Joanne is survived by a sister, Ruby Petersheim (John Petersheim) and a brother, Paul Kratz (Evelyn Wenger Kratz); three nieces and two nephews: Gail Petersheim of Rockingham County, Sheri Petersheim Rodes (Glen Rodes) of Rockingham County, Nelson Petersheim (Kammi Miller Petersheim) of Flower Mound, Texas, Celah Kratz Pence (Dr. Robert Pence) of Bridgewater, and Christon Kratz (Martha Blosser Kratz) of Harrisonburg.
She is also survived by seven grand nieces and three grand nephews: Kelsie Rodes, Cara Rodes, Corbin Petersheim, Tori Petersheim, Katherine Pence, Rebecca Pence, David Pence, Elizabeth Pence, Megan Kratz, and Nathanael Kratz.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care they have given Joanne over the years, and especially during the last 11 months with all the extra effort required during the COVID pandemic.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at McMullen Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service officiated by Pastor John Swartz.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.