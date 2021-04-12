Joanne Virginia Martin, 82, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born July 26, 1938, in Blue Ball, Lancaster County, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Ella W. Martin. The Martin family moved to Virginia in 1948.
Joanne was a faithful caregiver for her parents and she helped in various other homes with housekeeping duties.
She is survived by one sister, Eva Jane Horst of Massillon, Ohio; one brother, Clark Martin and wife, Edna, of Dayton, Va.; and nieces and nephews, Rose Anne Amstutz (Clayton) of Edinburgh, Ind., Barry Lee Horst (Marilyn) of Sauk Centre, Minn., Elwood Horst (Wilda) of North Lawrence, Ohio, Betty Grace Horst of Massillon, Ohio, Garneta Steiner (Olen) of Apple Creek, Ohio, Janice Weaver (Charlen) of Bluford, Ill., Doris Nisly (Brian) of Partridge, Kan., David Horst (Regina) of Loma, Colo., Dale Horst (Gwen) of North Lawrence, Ohio, Gloria Zimmerman (Clayton) of Wellsboro, Pa., Myrna Horst of Los Angeles, Calif., Joyce Good (Nevin) of Greentop, Mo., Galen Horst (Yalonda) of Coleman, Mich., Lois Good (Wesley) of Bellville, Ohio, Curvin Horst (Janelle) of Massillon, Ohio, Marcella Martin of Mount Solon, Va., Samuel Martin of Dayton, Va., and Dean Martin (Melinda) of Dayton Va.
In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Leonard D. Horst; and a nephew, Samuel R. Horst.
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home of Leon and Edith Burkholder, 4049 Lumber Mill Road, Dayton. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
