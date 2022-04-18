Joanne Zirkle Rosenberger, 79, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Greenfield in Woodstock.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastors Lisa Coffelt and Darlene Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mrs. Rosenberger was born May 7, 1942, in Mount Jackson, daughter of the late Samuel Jacob Zirkle and Ava Plaugher Zirkle.
She was a 1960 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Dunmore Business School in Alexandria. She worked for 46 years at Bowman Apple and also as a caregiver for Miss. Bowman. She volunteered at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and the Free Clinic and was a member of Hawkinstown United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Beverly Wayne Rosenberger Sr., and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Beverly Wayne Rosenberger Jr. and wife, Misty, of Maurertown and David Lee Rosenberger of Woodstock; sister, Ellie Zirkle of Woodstock; five grandchildren, Ashley Rosenberger, Kendall Anderson and husband, Ray, Camryn Rosenberger, Logan Rosenberger and Madison Rosenberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dave Berry, Ray Anderson, John Wealthy, Mark Wealthy, Donald Dawson and Tommy Hawkins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hawkinstown UMC, PO Box 33, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
