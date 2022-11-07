It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jody Lynn Fink of Weyers Cave, on Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 35.
She leaves behind a son, Gabriel “Gabe” Matthew O’roark, and a daughter, Jayden Gray Lambert. She also leaves behind a loving mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Woodell Fink of Weyers Cave; two sisters Tessy Avey and husband, Robert, of Mount Sidney and Tonya Reedy and husband, Eric, of Harrisonburg; and four brothers, Tracy Smith and wife, Valerie, of Stuarts Draft, Timothy Smith and wife, Laura, of Elkton, Kasey Fink and wife, Rachel, of McGaheysville and Isaac Fink of Elkton.
She will be missed by her ample extended family which includes cousins, many nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles, as well as close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac Andrew Fink.
Jody was a free-spirit who loved her family and her animals. She had a special bond with her dog, Cain and was passionate about horses. She loved to ride around in her jeep and explore the mountains. She was creative and thoughtful and loved to laugh. She had the most beautiful smile.
The family invites you to a remembrance night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
