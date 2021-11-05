Joe Lenwood Shenk, 85, of Luray, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born June 3, 1936, in Luray and was a son of the late Amos Benton Shenk and Nellie Painter Shenk.
Mr. Shenk owned and operated White House Gift and Antiques for 49 years. He was a member of the Fields United Methodist Church in Shenandoah.
On March 16, 1954, he married Lois Elaine Kline Shenk, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Lisa Shenk of Luray; a son, Jeff Shenk of Luray; and two sisters, Shirley Blosser of Broadway and Maxine Sullivan of Elkton. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Jackie Clyde, Amos E. "Tony," Bobby, Kirby L. and Thomas Shenk; and nine sisters, Thelma Adamson, Janet Blosser, Lillie Louise Good, Jean Javer, Laura Knott, Janice Kummer, Joyce Presgraves, Doris Shenk and Martha Shenk.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Joe Amend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fields United Methodist Church, 501 Senior Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
