Joe Lynnwood Coakley, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family from lung cancer.
Joe was born Oct. 16, 1944, to the late Otis Leroy and Mary (Howdyshell) Coakley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Viva Jean (Kisamore) Coakley; daughters, Alicia (Coakley) Stewart of Haslet, Texas and Marla Coakley of Mount Crawford; sister, Doris (Coakley) Houchen of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Trenton Coakley, USN and wife, Nikkie, Casey Knight and fiancée, Tiffany Lambert, and Tori (Knight) Baldwin husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Paisley Knight, Berkley Knight and Piper Knight; and sister-in-law, Daneen Coakley. Numerous nieces and nephews, and his fresh air daughter, Myosotis Salinas and husband, Ray, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Coakley and Wayne Coakley; son-in-law, Jimmy Stewart, brother-in-law, Gene Houchen, and nephew, Eric Coakley.
Joe enjoyed wood working, often spending hours in his shop. He also enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his property. He retired after 44 years with Krogers.
Joe was an active member of Sangerville United Methodist Church most of his life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Per his request, there will be no viewing and a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville with Pastor Gary Monroe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Sangerville United Methodist Church, 2488 North River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Thanks to the staff at Sentara Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Joe this last week.
