Joe Mitchell James, 91, of Mount Solon passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Augusta Health in Staunton.
He was born January 27, 1932 in St. Louis, MO, and was the son of the late Joe C. and Elizabeth G. Crowder James.
Joe graduated in 1953 from the United States Naval Academy and received his Masters from the Naval Postgraduate School. He served 20 years in the Navy as a Technical Intelligence Officer, Head of Antisubmarine Warfare, and as an Executive Officer on several ships. With multiple medals and accommodations, he retired in 1973 as a Commander.
He loved playing golf, fly fishing, watercolor painting, and studying Spanish. He will always be known for his show-stopping breakfasts.
Joe was united in marriage on March 10, 1960 to Orlene Susan James who preceded him in death on April 9, 2000.
Joe is survived by his sister Betty Williams; his four children, Shelly James Powell, Kathryn James Gray, Brian James, Elizabeth James Ferlazzo; and four grandchildren, Taylor Gray, Kirsten Ferlazzo, Jillian Ferlazzo, Gareth James.
A grave-side memorial service will be held on Monday, July 24 at 10:30 am at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church in Mt. Solon, VA. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, and the Valley Mission. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
