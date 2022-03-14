VERONA -- Joey Steven Reece, 71, husband of Sandra (McCray) Reece of Verona, passed away on March 9, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1950, in Danville, Ill., a son of the late Richard T. Reece and Mabel (Jefferies) Reece Hoover.
He was employed for 31 years and retired as a Lead Tool and Die Maker at ASR. Joey was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School, Class of 1968. He had a love for Astronomy and co-founded the Shenandoah Valley Stargazers Club. One of his highlights in life was a 10-day Mediterranean Cruise with Sandra, where they witnessed a total solar eclipse in the Sahara Desert in Libya.
He had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need or less fortunate. Joey served his country in the National Guard and was also an Eagle Scout. Some of his hobbies included cooking, hiking, being an excellent travel guide and a cat herder. He loved his cats very much and he leaves behind his bengal cat “Boomer.” He also leaves behind his friends at the YMCA and his senior class, whom he loved to spend time with.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Frances Reece; a brother-in-law, R.G. (Gee) McCray and wife, Jennie; a niece, Cindy Reece Jordan; nephews, C.P. “Phil” Reece Jr. and wife, Debbie, Bruce Reece, and Stacy and Anita McCray; numerous great- nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew; special friends, Pete, Kathy and Kit Painter, and fellow stargazers, John and Faye Sellers, Earl and Janet Downs, and Frank and Judy Marks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, U.D. Reece and C.P. Reece Sr; a nephew, Kenneth Reece and a niece, Ann Charles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482, the American Red Cross, 8500 Arrington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031, the SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401, a charity of one's choice, or plant a tree in his memory by going to his obituary online at henryfuneralhome.net.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
