Joey Steven Reece, 71, husband of Sandra (McCray) Reece passed away on March 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton.
Joey Steven Reece, 71, husband of Sandra (McCray) Reece passed away on March 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.