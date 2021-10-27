Johanna Frances Runion, 61, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Johanna was born July 9, 1960, a daughter of Jean (Roberts) Rhode of Richmond, Va., and Joseph Rhode of Midland, Texas.
She was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
On Oct. 15, 1983, she was united in marriage to Robert Runion, who survives.
Johanna is also survived by a daughter, Kristen Linn and husband, Kevin, of Dayton; a son, Andrew Runion and wife, Kacey, of Bridgewater; sister, Ellen O'Shea of Burbank, Calif.; brothers, John Rhode of Charlottesville and Matthew Rhode and wife, Becky, of Hampton, Va.; and four grandchildren, Connor Linn, Tanner Runion, Camryn Linn and Garrett Runion.
She is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael O'Shea.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater and a Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Lauren Eanes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
