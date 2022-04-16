John Andrew Hensley, Sr., 87, of Front Royal, Virginia and formerly of Rockingham County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Front Royal with the Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements with Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.