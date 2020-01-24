John Austin Elmore
John Austin Elmore, age 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born on June 24, 1949, in Quinwood, W.Va., he was a son of the late Dalton Harding Elmore and Rosie Spencer Elmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joann; one brother, Henry; and wife, Carol Elmore, the mother of his daughter, Chelsea.
Mr. Elmore is survived by three daughters, Erin Elaine Williams of Kernersville, N.C., Chelsea Lauren Elmore of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Madeline Rose Elmore of West New York, N.J.; four sisters, Louise Cavallaro of Rupert, W.Va., Gay Stover of Smoot, W.Va., Rosemary Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and Brenda Elmore of Ronceverte, W.Va.; and two brothers, Dalton Elmore of Rupert, W.Va., and Jimmy Elmore of Rainelle, W.Va.
He was a graduate of Beckley College and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, Class of 1972. John was the owner and operator of Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., since 1984. He was also a member of the Moorefield Lions Club. Mr. Elmore was President of the Moorefield Historical Landmarks Commission and was a member of the Moorefield Park and Recreation Commission. He attended Duffey Memorial United Methodist Church.
Friends may call at Elmore Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Danny Sterns officiating. Burial will follow in the Olivet Cemetery in Moorefield, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moorefield Lions Club, P.O. Box 452, Moorefield, WV 26836, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 350 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home.
