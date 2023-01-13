John Barkley Rosser Jr. (“Barkley”), 74, died in Harrisonburg, Va., on Jan. 10, 2023, from an infection that led to heart valve failure. Barkley was born on April 12, 1948, in Ithaca, N.Y., to John Barkley Rosser Sr. (Dec. 6, 1907-Sept. 5, 1989) and Annetta Hamilton Rosser (Aug. 28, 1913-Oct. 8, 2010).
He is survived by his wife, Marina Vcherashnaya Rosser; children, Meagan Rebecca Rosser, Caitlin Elizabeth Hasser, and Alexandra Ashley Rosser; and grandchildren, Charles Jordan Samser, Colton Robert Hasser, and Graeme Everett Hasser.
Barkley joined the faculty of James Madison University as Professor of Economics in 1977. He was a prolific author, researcher, and journal editor in the fields of mathematical and behavioral economics, as well as a pioneer of catastrophe theory and chaos theory. Highly devoted to his community, Barkley was involved with the Daily News- Record and the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, and was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He will always be remembered as someone who loved to share his passion for--and encyclopedic knowledge of--music, travel, food, poetry, and Tolkien with those around him, whether as father, grandfather, husband, friend, or mentor.
A private burial service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery on Jan. 14, 2023. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
