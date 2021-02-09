John ‘Chance’ Lawrence Lee
John “Chance” Lawrence Lee was born May 22, 1948, in Dry Creek, W.Va., to James Lawrence Lee and Evelyn Catherine Bradford. John returned to his eternal home on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 72 in Kennewick, Wash., after a long and wonderful life.
John married Barbara Ann Yake Aug. 26, 1968, in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. They were happily married for 52 years. He and Barbara had six children: Heather Allison Lee, Benjamin James Lee, Johndavid Lee (Ashley), Jared Daniel Lee (Ericka), Sarah Rebecca Mumford (Chad), and Catherine Louise Lee. They have 11 grandchildren.
John was passionate about athletics, particularly football, baseball and wrestling. He was a coach in several capacities including Little League baseball and midget league football. John was also very involved with scouting including a role as Scout Master. He was skillful at storytelling in the southern tradition and enthralled family, friends and acquaintances with true (and embellished) tales of his youth. John attended Brigham Young University where he majored in political science. After college John pursued a career in the building supply industry, where he was a successful and beloved salesman; he retired from Angeles Millwork in Port Angeles, Wash. in 2017. John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served faithfully in many callings throughout his life. Many loved ones will be there to welcome John to his eternal home including his daughter, Heather, and his son, Benjamin.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 9353 West Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Wash., at 4 p.m. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Buntin Latter-day Saint Chapel, 820 South Buntin St., Kennewick, Wash., at 10 a.m. Immediately following the funeral, interment with graveside service will be held at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 1200 South Olympia St., Kennewick, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, or any charity of your choice. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.HillcrestFunerals.com.
