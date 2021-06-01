John Coffman, 68, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Edinburgh, Ind., and Bradford, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 28, 2021. John was born Sept. 6, 1952, at Camp Atterbury Indiana to the late Charles Elias Coffman and Lille Bell (Coffey) Coffman.
John was a 1970 graduate of Edinburgh High School, Edinburgh, Ind. He attended Ball State University before enlisting in the Army. He served six years with the 101st Airborne in the U.S. and Germany. During his service he was stationed at Fort Knox, Fort Campbell and Germany.
After leaving the Army with the help of the G.I Bill, he returned to school and in 1987 he received his master’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University.
John worked for Danzer Company at David R. Webb in Edinburgh and Bradford Forest Products in Bradford. After moving to Virginia, John worked for and retired from Pilgrim’s Pride, where he worked at plants in Timberville, Hinton, Alma and Moorefield.
He was always known to those who worked with him to be a kind and caring man, who remembered everyone’s names and likely the names of their children. John never met a stranger and no one who ever met John forgot him.
John was a man of many talents. He played guitar and loved singing to his girls as they grew up. He was an extraordinary writer and published many humorous articles and poems over the years. His poetry was his passion, and he wrote many poetry books which he published and shared with his family and friends. He also wrote two novels and at the time of his passing was working on a poetry manuscript that his children hope to finish in his honor.
John’s most beloved part of his life was his family. On March 1, 2003, he married Xiomara Arcely Valladares. John was blessed with many daughters. He took great pride in being a parent. John was a great man who came from a strong family that supported him during his best and worst days.
John is survived by his wife, Xiomara; daughters, Brandy (Vincent) Pollock, Kami (Matthew) Ervin, Brigitte Coffman; stepdaughters, Lauri (Rodney) Bray, Christi Branigin, Alejandra (Billy) Seaman, and Angie (Raduel) Novais. He was papa to grandchildren, John, Sean, Lili, Evan, Olivia, Brittany, Billy, Brigitte, Alicia, Alejandro, Cole, Isabelle, Tyler and Karly, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Danny (Nancy) Coffman and Jimmy (Tammy) Coffman and a sister, Shirley (Randy) Andes; sister-in-law, Karen Coffman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Edward Coffman.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet Church of the Brethern near Timberville on July 10, 2021. A memorial service to be held in Indiana will be announced at a later date.
A vital part of our family is no longer with us, but we know he will be celebrating with his family and all those friends and loved ones whom he now joins.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
