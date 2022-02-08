John David Knott, 82, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Stanley and was a son of the late Edward Knott and Carrie Cubbage Knott.
John was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On Nov. 23, 1968, John married Pauline Davis Knott, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Eddie Knott and wife, Angelia, of Luray; two daughters, Tessie Johnson of Harrisonburg and Bessie Reedy and husband, Mark, of New Market; a brother, Ralph Knott of Stanley; four sisters, Florence Lam of Elkton, Linda Sampson and Virginia Comer, both of Stanley, and Wanda Six of Burton, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Jennifer L. Dodson-Mayle, Melissa R. Bailey, Latasha M. Johnson, Britteny C. Johnson, Marianne A. Johnson, Morghan A. Johnson, Michael A. Johnson Jr., David Moyer, Leslie Moyer, Amanda Martz, Kelly Beahm and Emily Knott; his great-grandchildren, Emily P. Mayle, Kellie J. Mayle, Lauren E. Dodson, Olivia G. Bailey, Adelynn H. Bailey, Everleigh R. Bailey, William J. Mayle II, Caden P. Johnson, Greyson M. Cruz-Johnson, Xavier L. McCauley, Justin L. Philip Johnson Jr., Aven M. Johnson, Gabriel R. Johnson, Khalil M. Butler, Khamarrie M. Butler, Whitney Martz, Brian Martz, Luke Martz, Jacie Crites, Kylea Martz, Addison Moyer, Grayson Moyer, Kennedee Moyer and Miley Beahm; and his great-great-grandchildren, Aniston V. Alger and William J.A. Mayle III.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Marie Knott; three sisters, Annie Comer, Edith Comer and Ruby Funkhouser; and five brothers, Thomas, Jerry, Walter, Oscar and Billy Knott.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the church.
