ROCKY MOUNT — John “David” Bright, 69, husband of Patsy (Hinkle) Bright, of Rocky Mount, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1951, in Staunton, a son of the late Richard Brown and Dorcas Holmes (Cox) Bright.
John was employed by King’s Daughters’ Hospital and Augusta Health with 35 years of service.
He was a member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church and a life member of Churchville Rescue Squad.
In addition to his wife, family members include two brothers, Richard Lee Bright of Fishersville and Joey Dean of Farmersville, Ill.; three sisters, Cathy Watson, Anna Watson, both of Gerard, Ill., and Mary Proffit of Waynesboro, and numerous special nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Bright Propes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Reed Hopkins. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Chris Lambert, Harry Crosby, Nick Collins, Gene Sowers, David Thompson, and Christopher Lambert.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice especially Bryan Hylton and Robin Frame for their meaningful conversations and care.
Memorials may be made to Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 85, Churchville, VA 24421 or H.E.L.P., P.O. Box 76, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.