John David "Dave" Lantz Sr., 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He was born April 7, 1947, and was a son of the late John and Maude (Geil) Lantz.
Dave retired after a lifetime career of farming in 2020.
Dave was united in marriage to Cheryl (Terry) Lantz, on March 6, 1976, who survives.
Dave is survived by four children, Jennifer (Thad) Miller of Lincoln, Neb., Cathy (Will J) Fittry of Rockingham, John (Jessica) Lantz of Harrisonburg and Jason Lantz of Rockingham; siblings, Miriam (Giles) Hall, Becky (Maurice) Vanhook, June Lantz, Ruth Ann (Ron) Dixon, Joyce (Ron) Wenger, Emily Lantz, and Stephen (Carlene) Lantz; grandchildren, Madeline Fittry, Sierra Fittry, Alexei Fittry, and Nevin Lantz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Mennonite Fellowship, date pending.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.