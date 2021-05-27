John David Zirkle, 81, of Elkton, passed away May 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, and was the son of the late Albert S. and Nannie Huffman Zirkle.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, where he served on several church committees and did their landscaping for many years. He always provided the church with a lovely Christmas tree from his farm. He retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service, and along with his son, owned and operated Zirkles Evergreen and Landscaping for many years. He loved fishing, landscaping, and playing cards at Kites Store. He was an avid visitor to Charles Town Casino.
On Sept. 2, 1968, he married Laura Belle Kite, who preceded him in death March 24, 2017.
He is survived by son, David Zirkle and wife, Jennifer; a number of nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, “precious”, who never left his side.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Tarja Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 6355 U.S. Highway 340 North, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Mr. Zirkle is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The casket will remain closed.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
