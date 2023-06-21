John E. Humphreys
John Edward Humphreys, 63, of Elkton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2023.
John was born in Staunton on April 4, 1960, to Eugene and the late Betty Anne Humphreys.
John had a deep personal relationship with the Lord, and often gave glory to him, giving him credit for his many blessings. For the past 25 years, John provided dedicated support to the individuals he served, as well as his employees at his group home, Fair Haven Residential Services. Prior to this endeavor, John was passionate about sharing his knowledge as a college professor and national debate coach, where he was credited with numerous national wins. John took great pride in sharing his knowledge with others and enjoyed fishing, especially on the Chickahominy Lake.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his long-time life and business partner, Donna “Lynnie” Reynolds and her children, Stephanie, Heather, Stephany and Tiffany (Jason), as well as grandchildren, Reese, RJ and Kannon. He enjoyed a special relationship with the VanBuren family as well, BJ, Mandy and Easton. He is also survived by an uncle, James Humphreys; aunts, Evelyn Meyers and Tish Harris; his nephews, Jason Pease (Melissa), Stephen Flick (Danielle); and great-nieces and nephews, Chandler Pulliam, Colson Allen, Lilly Roadcap and Zaedyn Flick. He will be sadly missed by his life-long friends, Jerome and Diane Sturm and their children, who proudly knew him as “Uncle Johnny.”
In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Anne Flick.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Taylor, Reese Johnson, BJ VanBuren and Alex John, Elijah and Josiah Sturm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to JMU Debate Department or the SPCA to honor his love for animals.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
