John Ervin Rodes, 94, a resident of Mount Crawford, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home. Mr. Rodes was born May 3, 1927, in Pleasant Valley and was a son of the late David Michael and Naomi Ruth Koogler Rodes.
He served his alternative service during the Korean War in Norristown, Pa. He was a lifelong farmer and member of Pike Mennonite Church.
On June 9, 1953, he married Sadie Lee Burkholder, who preceded him in death Jan. 4, 2011.
Surviving are his children, Mary Louise Yoder and husband, Merle, of Long Island, Va.; Lois Virginia Martin and husband, Arthur, of New Market; Elden James Rodes and wife, Susan, of Mount Crawford, Mark Leon Rodes and wife, Janet, of Goshen, Ind.; Fred Daniel Rodes and wife, Lois, of Mount Crawford; and Ervin Levi Rodes of Mount Crawford; daughter-in-law, Darlene Rodes of Bridgewater; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Noah Rodes and wife, Ada, Martha Burkholder, Adin Rodes and wife, Verna, Rhoda Bennett and husband, Frank, Ruby Rodes (Beachey) and husband, Wendell Beachey; sisters-in-law, Betty Rodes and June Eby Rodes; and brother-in-law, Howard Good.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Rodes was preceded in death by a son, David Rodes; siblings, Frances “Priscilla” Berry and husband, Daniel, Catherine Rodes, Ruth Groff and husbands, John Martin and Walter Groff, Aaron Rodes, Joseph Rodes, Anna Lehman and husband, Joseph, Esther Good, Daniel Rodes and wife, Esther, and Iva Beachey; and brother-in-law, Earl Burkholder.
Ministers of the church will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pike Mennonite Church.
A graveside service will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Old Order Mennonite Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
