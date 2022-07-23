John E. Sander, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Sentara RMH following a brief illness.
John grew up in Lansing, Michigan, and obtained a B.S. from the University of Michigan, and M.S. and Ph.D. in geology from Michigan State University. John began his career as university faculty with Hunter College in New York, NY. John spent much of his career with and retired as an Associate Professor from the Department of Geology at James Madison University.
John was a lifelong student of science, and enjoyed reading about mathematics and physics every day. He loved languages, especially German, which he learned to speak during his military service, and his eyes would light up at the opportunity to converse with someone in German. John was exceptionally kind and friendly, and brightened the days of everyone he met as he walked through his neighborhood and local shops each day. He selected outfits with the hope that his fun shirts would bring a smile to others, and they always did. John would wave to neighbors, say hello to everyone’s pets, and admire the world around him. He left those who knew him with an appreciation for how to move past obstacles and treat each day as a gift.
John was the son of the late John F. and Elizabeth I. (Egan) Sander. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Metz) Sander; and sibling, Carla Maureen Sander, M.D. John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Meg Sander, of Harrisonburg; son, Johnny Sander, of Charlottesville; his pride and joy - his grandson, Nicholas; sister-in-law, Sister Dorothy Metz, S.C. of Riverdale, NY; brother-in-law, Donald Metz, of Easley, SC; extended family; and many, many friends.
A graveside service will be held at Rest Haven, Harrisonburg.
