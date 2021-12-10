John Gary Earman, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away December 8, 2021 at Sunnyside Health Care after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
John was born August 13, 1934 in Rockingham Co. and was the son of the late Carpenter and Margaret Martz Earman.
He was a Harrisonburg High School and James Madison University graduate and served our country in the United States Army. He worked for Fairfax County Public schools for 29 years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling, playing Bridge, and doing crossword puzzles.
John was a loving and caring husband, dad, and granddad. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine “Gerry” Walker Earman who he married on June 9, 1956. Also surviving are his sons, Steven (Lisa) and Matthew (Claudia); daughter, Lynn (David); grandchildren, Eric Slade, Emily Slade (Patrick Filanowski), Kelly Earman, Nick Earman, and Laura Earman.
In keeping with his wishes, his body was donated to the State Anatomical Program, and he requested no service.
Memorial gifts may be made to James Madison University General Scholarship Fund, 738 S. Mason St. Harrisonburg, Virginia 22807.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com
