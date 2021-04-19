John Edgar Shoemaker, 83, of Port Republic, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home. John was born June 27, 1937, a son of the late Ora (Spitzer) Wolfe and Frank Whissen Shoemaker.
He retired from Merck in Elkton and served in the U.S. Army.
On Nov. 1, 1975, he was united in marriage to Odessa (Doyle) Shoemaker, who survives.
John is also survived by a daughter, Crystal Shoemaker of Port Republic; four sons, Terry Lynn Shoemaker and wife, Carla, of Timberville, Ronnie Bennett and wife, Linda, of Staunton, Steve Bennett of Staunton and Jeff Bennett and wife, Marcia, of Elkton; a sister, Linda Whetzel and husband, Harry, of Weyers Cave; two brothers, Delos Shoemaker and wife, Betty, of Pineville, and Sid Shoemaker and wife, Maureen, of Portsmouth. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens in Staunton with Pastor Glenn Hughes officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
