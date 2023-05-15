John Edward Collins, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. Collins was born Nov. 6, 1936, the son of Willard and Thelma Collins.
Ed was a brick layer until his retirement; then he was a golfer. He attended Lindale Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 25, 1956, he married Lila (Basinger) Collins.
Besides his wife of 66 years, he is survived by his daughter, Nancy Dean; son-in-law, Bill Dean; and a grandson, William Dean.
Philip Basinger will conduct a memorial service Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lindale Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
