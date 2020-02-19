John Edward Hinton, 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. John was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 12, 1945, a son of the late Pauline Frances (Shifflett) and Roy Oliver Spitzer.
He attended Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton.
John is survived by his companion of 40 years, Judy Shipe of Dayton; son, Jeff Hinton and wife, Shannon, of Hiwassee, Va.; brother, Larry Wayne Spitzer of Weyers Cave; stepdaughter, Tina Shipe of Dayton; three grandchildren, Ethan, Moriah, and Madison Hinton; and sister-in-law, Betty Hinton.
He is also preceded in death by a son, John Hinton Jr., and brother, Prentise Hinton.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ronald Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.