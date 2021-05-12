John Edward May Sr., 72, of Mathias, W.Va., died May 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Bergton to the late Otis Ted and Gracie Shoemaker May.
John worked at George’s Food.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherry Lynn May of Moorefield, W.Va.; one son, John Edward May Jr. of Mathias, W.Va.; one brother, Jimmy May of Old Fields, W.Va.; five sisters, Ellen Ruth Lloyd of Mathias, W.Va., Edna Ann Dispanet of Timberville, Janice Arlene Fulk of Sandyville, W.Va., and Deloris Marie Miller and Kathryn Fern Combs, both of Broadway; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Glen May, Garland Lee May and Harlen Lee May, and his sister, Nina Jean See.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
His body will be cremated following the viewing.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
