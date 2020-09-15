John Edward Sanders
John Edward Sanders, age 95, of Elkton, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Bryant Hollow. He was born in Smithfield, N.C., on Feb. 26, 1925, and was the son of the late Romie H. and Ora Sanders.
Mr. Sanders was employed in the field of road construction in Northern Virginia and metropolitan Washington, D.C. After retiring at the age of 72, he enjoyed maintaining his properties and providing firewood for the community.
Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Dorthea Davis Sanders. Also surviving are two sons, Travis Sanders of California and Winston Sanders and wife, Marysol, of Florida; one daughter, Lisa Hansbrough and husband, Keith, of Elkton; eight grandchildren, Traci Miller Watson, Kyle Jones, Damaris and Mattheus Sanders, Mackenzie Turner, Winston Sanders Jr., Tyrik and Leila Hansbrough; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Otis, Romie D. and James Sanders and six sisters, Mamie Sanders, Mornin Smith, Iris Sanders, Sarah Diggs, Willie Atkins and Ora May Sanders.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Ralph Williams, the Rev. Audre King, Missionary Sarah Haines and the Rev. George Haines officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
